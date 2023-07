Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Jackson Lewis on Monday removed a lawsuit against We Ship Express LLC to Missouri Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by the Ott Law Firm on behalf of a former facility manager who contends that he was wrongfully terminated due to race-based employment discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00956, Moore v. We Ship Express, LLC et al.

Transportation & Logistics

July 31, 2023, 7:16 PM

Plaintiffs

Marechal Moore

defendants

Kasandra Moruzzi

We Ship Express, LLC

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination