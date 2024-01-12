Verizon has tapped attorney Brendan M. Walsh of Pashman Stein Walder Hayden as defense counsel in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 13 in New Jersey District Court by Squitieri & Fearon and Moore Law on behalf of Courtney Moore, is part of a string of cases accusing the company of failing to mitigate environmental and health hazards posed by miles of toxic lead cables. The suits were triggered by a July 2023 article in the Wall Street Journal describing the public health risks of toxic cables, leading to a decline in share values. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-23071, Moore v. Vestberg et al.
Telecommunications
January 12, 2024, 10:30 AM