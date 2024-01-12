Who Got The Work

Verizon has tapped attorney Brendan M. Walsh of Pashman Stein Walder Hayden as defense counsel in a pending shareholder derivative lawsuit. The suit, filed Dec. 13 in New Jersey District Court by Squitieri & Fearon and Moore Law on behalf of Courtney Moore, is part of a string of cases accusing the company of failing to mitigate environmental and health hazards posed by miles of toxic lead cables. The suits were triggered by a July 2023 article in the Wall Street Journal describing the public health risks of toxic cables, leading to a decline in share values. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Michael A. Shipp, is 3:23-cv-23071, Moore v. Vestberg et al.

Telecommunications

January 12, 2024, 10:30 AM

Plaintiffs

Courtney Moore

Plaintiffs

Squitieri & Fearon

defendants

Verizon Communications Inc.

Carol B. Tome

Clarence Otis, Jr.

Daniel H. Schulman

Frances Keeth

Gregory G. Weaver

Hans Vestberg

Kathryn Tesija

Laxman Narasimhan

Lowell C. Mcadam

Mark T. Bertolini

Matthew Ellis

Melanie L. Healey

Richard Carrion

Rodney E. Slater

Roxanne S. Austin

Shellye L. Archambeau

Vittorio Colao

defendant counsels

Pashman Stein Walder Hayden, P.C.

nature of claim: 160/for securities claims