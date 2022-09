Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at the DKM Law Group on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against USAA to Oregon District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims stemming from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by the Paul Krueger Law Firm on behalf of Madysen Moore. The case is 3:22-cv-01357, Moore v. USAA General Indemnity Co.

Insurance

September 09, 2022, 5:20 PM