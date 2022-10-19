Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Eckert Seamans Cherin & Mellott on Monday removed a lawsuit against UPMC East to Pennsylvania Western District Court. The suit was filed by The Workers' Rights Law Group on behalf of Rosalie Jones Moore, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated for allegedly failing to meet performance expectations and was subjected to perform work duties while recovering from COVID-19. The suit also pursues age- and race-discrimination claims. The case is 2:22-cv-01468, Moore v. UPMC East.

Health Care

October 19, 2022, 5:11 AM