Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Sandberg Phoenix & Von Gontard on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against UniFirst Corp. to Missouri Western District Court. The suit was filed by Vessell Bridges Murphy Law Offices on behalf of a salesperson who claims he was injured while working. The case is 2:22-cv-04176, Moore v. Unifirst Corporation.

Business Services

November 30, 2022, 7:39 PM