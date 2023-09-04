Who Got The Work

Ollie A. Cleveland III of Maynard Nexsen PC and David E. Morrison of Goldberg Kohn have stepped in as defense counsel to culinary school Triumph CSR Acquisition LLC in a pending privacy class action. The complaint, filed July 19 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Shambee Law Office Ltd. and Kaufman PA, accuses the defendant of transmitting robocalls in violation of the Telephone Consumer Protection Act. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Steven C. Seeger, is 1:23-cv-04659, Moore v Triumph Csr Acquisition, LLC.

Education

September 04, 2023, 11:50 AM

