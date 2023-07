Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Lewis Thomason on Monday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Toyota to Tennessee Western District Court. The suit was filed by Wolff Ardis on behalf of the estates of Lanie Zipoy and Lucy Moore, who died in a motor vehicle collision; according to the complaint, the decedents' deaths could have been prevented had their 2013 Toyota Corolla been equipped with a front-center airbag. The case is 2:23-cv-02428, Moore v. City of Memphis et al.

Automotive

July 17, 2023, 4:13 PM

Plaintiffs

Katherine Moore

defendants

Toyota Motor Corporation

Toyota Motor Engineering & Manufacturing North America, Inc.

Toyota Motor Sales, U.S.A., Inc.

defendant counsels

Lewis Thomason

nature of claim: 355/alleging a defective product