New Suit - Antitrust Class Action

AvalonBay Communities, Equity Residential, Essex Property Trust Lincoln Property, UDR Inc., RealPage and a slew of other defendants were hit with an antitrust class action Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The complaint, filed by Terrell Marshall Law Group and Garwin Gerstein & Fisher, is part of a wave of cases accusing real estate companies of conspiring to fix multifamily residential lease rates through the use of RealPage's rent analytics software. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-01826, Moore v. The Irvine Company LLC et al.

Real Estate

December 27, 2022, 6:48 PM