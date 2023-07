Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wilson Elser on Wednesday removed an employment lawsuit against Denny's Restaurants and Tyun Nixon to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Joeckel Law Office on behalf of a plaintiff claiming disability discrimination. The case is 4:23-cv-00752, Moore v. Nixon et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

July 19, 2023, 7:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Marlana Moore

defendants

Denny's, Inc. d/b/a Denny's Restaurants, Inc.

Tyun Nixon

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination