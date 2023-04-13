Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Locke Lord on Thursday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against NewRez LLC, PHH Mortgage and Wells Fargo to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Gagnon Peacock & Vereeke on behalf of Donald C. Moore. The case is 3:23-cv-00789, Moore v. NewRez LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

April 13, 2023, 7:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Donald C. Moore

defendants

NewRez LLC

PHH Mortgage Corporation

Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of August 1, 2005 Park Place Securities, Inc. Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-Whq4

defendant counsels

Locke Lord

nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property