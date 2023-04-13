Removed To Federal Court
Lawyers at Locke Lord on Thursday removed a wrongful foreclosure lawsuit against NewRez LLC, PHH Mortgage and Wells Fargo to Texas Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Gagnon Peacock & Vereeke on behalf of Donald C. Moore. The case is 3:23-cv-00789, Moore v. NewRez LLC et al.
Banking & Financial Services
April 13, 2023, 7:29 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- NewRez LLC
- PHH Mortgage Corporation
- Wells Fargo Bank, N.A., as Trustee for the Pooling and Servicing Agreement dated as of August 1, 2005 Park Place Securities, Inc. Asset-Backed Pass-Through Certificates Series 2005-Whq4
defendant counsels
nature of claim: 290/over claims related to real property