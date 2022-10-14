Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Kean Miller on Friday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against truck manufacturer Paccar, AmGuard Insurance and other defendants to Louisiana Western District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Chris L. Bowman and other attorneys on behalf of the estate of Christopher Moore, whose death was allegedly caused by a fuel system defect which caused Moore's vehicle to burst into flames after a collision. The case is 5:22-cv-05715, Moore v. Mericle's Towing LLC et al.

Automotive

October 14, 2022, 7:21 PM