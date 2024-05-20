Who Got The Work

Hillary J. Raimondi and Alexandra Catalano of Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry have stepped in to represent Outreach Development Corp. in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed April 5 in New York Eastern District Court by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a family service coordinator who was allegedly wrongfully terminated after reporting race-based discrimination from her supervisor. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Allyne R. Ross, is 2:24-cv-02566, Moore v. McNamee et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

May 20, 2024, 8:10 AM

Plaintiffs

Brenda Moore

Plaintiffs

Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, P.C.

defendants

Elizabeth McNamee

Outreach Development Corporation

defendant counsels

Traub Lieberman Straus & Shrewsberry

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination