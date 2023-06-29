New Suit - Data Breach Class Action

Managed Care of North America Inc. was hit with a data breach class action Thursday in Florida Southern District Court. The suit, which arises from a cyberattack in Mar. 2023, accuses the defendant of failing to secure and safeguard sensitive and confidential personally identifiable and health information. The suit was brought by Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello and Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:23-cv-61243, Moore v. Managed Care Of North America, Inc.

Health Care

June 29, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

James Moore

Plaintiffs

Carella Byrne Cecchi Olstein Brody & Agnello

defendants

Managed Care Of North America, Inc.

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct