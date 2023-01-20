New Suit - Consumer

L’Oreal, its subsidiary SoftSheen-Carson and other defendants were slapped with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in District of Columbia District Court. The suit, brought by the Cochran Firm and Douglas & London, is part of a wave of cases alleging that chemicals in the defendants' hair products cause uterine cancer and other diseases. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00168, Moore v. Loreal USA, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 20, 2023, 3:51 PM