Who Got The Work

L’Oreal and its subsidiary SoftSheen Carson have turned to attorneys Dennis S. Ellis, Katherine F. Murray and Nicholas J. Begakis from Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey to fight a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 2 in Illinois Northern District Court by Wallace Miller, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair care products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood, is 1:22-cv-06785, Moore v. L'Oreal USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 16, 2023, 4:52 AM