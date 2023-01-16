L’Oreal and its subsidiary SoftSheen Carson have turned to attorneys Dennis S. Ellis, Katherine F. Murray and Nicholas J. Begakis from Ellis George Cipollone O'Brien Annaguey to fight a pending lawsuit. The action, filed Dec. 2 in Illinois Northern District Court by Wallace Miller, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair care products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Andrea R. Wood, is 1:22-cv-06785, Moore v. L'Oreal USA Inc. et al.
Retail & Consumer Goods
January 16, 2023, 4:52 AM