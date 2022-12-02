New Suit - Consumer

L’Oreal, subsidiary SoftSheen-Carson and other defendants were hit with a product liability lawsuit on Friday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit, filed by Wallace Miller, is part of a wave of cases alleging that phthalates and other endocrine-disrupting chemicals in the defendants' hair care products exposed consumers to a higher risk of developing uterine cancer and other diseases. The case is 1:22-cv-06785, Moore v. L'Oreal USA Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 02, 2022, 6:33 PM