New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Kellogg was slapped with a consumer class action Monday in Illinois Central District Court over the marketing of its 'Kellogg’s Toasteds' brand harvest wheat crackers. The suit, brought by Sheehan & Associates, contends that the product contains an insignificant amount of whole grains compared to refined grains which is confirmed by the most predominant ingredient in the ingredient list being 'enriched flour.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:22-cv-03172, Moore v. Kellogg Sales Company.