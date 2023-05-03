Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Drever Co., Ingersoll Rand subsidiary Gardner Denver Inc. and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for asbestos-related product liability claims, was filed by the Nass Cancelliere Law firm on behalf of the estate of Robert A. Moore. The suit alleges that asbestos from the defendants’ products caused Moore to develop lung cancer. The case is 2:23-cv-01688, Moore v. John Crane, Inc et al.
Industrial, Chemicals & Materials
May 03, 2023, 4:12 PM