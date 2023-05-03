Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote on Wednesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against Drever Co., Ingersoll Rand subsidiary Gardner Denver Inc. and other defendants to Pennsylvania Eastern District Court. The complaint, for asbestos-related product liability claims, was filed by the Nass Cancelliere Law firm on behalf of the estate of Robert A. Moore. The suit alleges that asbestos from the defendants’ products caused Moore to develop lung cancer. The case is 2:23-cv-01688, Moore v. John Crane, Inc et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 03, 2023, 4:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Mary Jean Moore

defendants

Gardner Denver Inc

Drever Company

Foster-Wheeler LLC

John Crane, Inc

Spirax Sarco Inc

defendant counsels

Dickie, McCamey & Chilcote

nature of claim: 368/for asbestos-related product liability claims