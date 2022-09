Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Thursday removed an insurance class action against Indian Harbor Insurance and other insurers to West Virginia Southern District Court. The suit, filed by Kenneth P. Hicks L.C., accuses the defendants of underpaying property damage claims arising from a major flood that occurred in March 2021. The case is 3:22-cv-00385, Moore v. Indian Harbor Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

September 08, 2022, 2:35 PM