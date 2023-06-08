New Suit - Employment

Phillips and Associates filed an employment discrimination lawsuit against the operators of Broadway show Hadestown in New York Southern District Court on Thursday. The complaint, which centers on racial discrimination, was filed on behalf of a former Hadestown actress who contends that the defendants' staff made comments such as 'there are too many Black people on stage.' The complaint further alleges that the plaintiff was terminated after reporting the incident to HR. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-04837, Moore v. Hadestown Broadway Limited Liability Company et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

June 08, 2023, 3:27 PM

Plaintiffs

Kim Moore

Plaintiffs

Phillips and Associates

defendants

Hadestown Broadway Limited Liability Company

Hadestown LLC

Hadestown North American Touring Limited Liability Company

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination