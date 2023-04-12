Counsel at Naman Howell Smith & Lee on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Helmerich & Payne and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner and Reyna Injury Lawyers on behalf of a Helmerich & Payne employee who claims he suffered severe injuries after being struck by a loose cable while working on a drilling rig. The case is 4:23-cv-01366, Moore v. Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd. et al.
Energy
April 12, 2023, 1:06 PM