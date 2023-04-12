Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Naman Howell Smith & Lee on Wednesday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Helmerich & Payne and other defendants to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by Abraham, Watkins, Nichols, Agosto, Aziz & Stogner and Reyna Injury Lawyers on behalf of a Helmerich & Payne employee who claims he suffered severe injuries after being struck by a loose cable while working on a drilling rig. The case is 4:23-cv-01366, Moore v. Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd. et al.

Energy

April 12, 2023, 1:06 PM

Plaintiffs

Korey Moore

defendants

Helmerich & Payne, Inc.

Cosme Tijerina

Fasken Oil and Ranch, Ltd.

Lightning Oilfield Services, Inc.

defendant counsels

Naman Howell Smith

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims