New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Esurance Property and Casualty Insurance Co. was hit with a policyholder class action Monday in Michigan Eastern District Court. The complaint, brought by Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman and Normand PLLC, accuses Esurance of underpaying claims for total loss vehicles. The suit contends that in calculating the 'actual cash value' of the vehicle, the defendant fails to include sales tax and/or title and registration fees and dealer fees when making the total loss payment to the policyholders. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-11776, Moore v. Esurance Property and Casualty Insurance Company.

Insurance

July 25, 2023, 5:46 AM

Plaintiffs

Barbara Moore

Milberg Coleman Bryson Phillips Grossman

defendants

Esurance Property and Casualty Insurance Company

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute