New Suit - Securities

Duke Realty, a real estate investment trust based in Indianapolis, and members of its board of directors were hit with a securities lawsuit Tuesday in New York Southern District Court in connection with the REIT's proposed acquisition by Prologis, a San Francisco-based real estate investment trust. The court case, brought by Rowley Law and Long Law on behalf of Jon Moore, seeks to block the $26 billion deal based on alleged misrepresentations in the registration statement filed in support of the transaction. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-07837, Moore v. Duke Realty Corporation et al.

Real Estate

September 14, 2022, 6:11 AM