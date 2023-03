New Suit - Employment

Dollar General was sued Tuesday in Mississippi Southern District Court for alleged breaches of the Family and Medical Leave Act. The lawsuit was brought by Watson & Norris on behalf of Michael Moore. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00169, Moore v. Dolgencorp, LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 07, 2023, 4:08 PM