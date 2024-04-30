Who Got The Work

Alston & Bird partners Timothy J. Fitzmaurice and Brett D. Jaffe have stepped in as defense counsel to Checkpoint Therapeutics, a clinical-stage immunotherapy and oncology company, and certain executives in a pending securities class action. The case, filed April 5 in New York Southern District Court by Pomerantz LLP, contends that the defendants overstated the amount of oversight and adherence to standards involved in manufacturing its lead cancer-treatment product cosibelimab, causing it to be rejected for approval by the FDA. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul A. Engelmayer, is 1:24-cv-02613, Moore v. Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

April 30, 2024, 8:09 AM

Plaintiffs

James Moore

Plaintiffs

Pomerantz LLP

defendants

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc.

Garrett Gray

James F. Oliviero

defendant counsels

Alston & Bird

nature of claim: 850/over alleged violations of federal securities laws