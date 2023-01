Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Morgan, Lewis & Bockius on Wednesday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Bristol-Myers Squibb and other defendants to Massachusetts District Court. The complaint was filed pro se by a plaintiff who contends that he was terminated for refusing the COVID vaccine on religious grounds. The case is 1:23-cv-10018, Moore v. Bristol Myers Squibb et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 04, 2023, 3:48 PM