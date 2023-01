Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Weinberg, Wheeler, Hudgins, Gunn & Dial on Monday removed a product liability lawsuit against snowmobile and all-terrain vehicles maker Artic Cat to Nevada District Court. The suit was filed by Christiansen Trial Lawyers on behalf of a plaintiff who claims he was in a roll-over accident due to using a defective Arctic vehicle. The case is 2:23-cv-00047, Moore v. Artic Cat Inc.

Automotive

January 09, 2023, 3:15 PM