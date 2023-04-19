Who Got The Work

Ian H. Morrison, Julie M. Kamps and Nathan P. Lusignan from Seyfarth Shaw have entered appearances for Prudential Financial in a pending ERISA lawsuit. The suit, which pertains to the denial of long-term disability benefits, was filed March 5 in Illinois Northern District Court by Hutchison Law on behalf of Antonio D. Moore Jr. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew F. Kennelly, is 1:23-cv-01343, Moore, Jr. v. The Prudential Insurance Company of America.

Insurance

April 19, 2023, 6:03 AM

Plaintiffs

Antonio D. Moore, Jr.

Plaintiffs

Hutchison Law

defendants

The Prudential Insurance Company of America

defendant counsels

Seyfarth Shaw

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute