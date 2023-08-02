New Suit - Employment Class Action

Yellow Freight Corp. was hit with an employment class action Wednesday in Delaware District Court for claims under the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act following news of the transportation company shutting down and filing for bankruptcy. The suit comes after Yellow allegedly ordered the mass termination of more than 30,000 employees on July 28 without notice. The complaint was filed by Margolis Edelstein; Lankenau & Miller; the Gardner Firm; and the Maurice and Jane Sugar Law Center for Economic and Social Justice. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00832, Moore et al v. Yellow Freight Corporation.

Transportation & Logistics

August 02, 2023, 4:37 PM

Plaintiffs

Elizabeth Brooke Moore

Jeff Moore

Plaintiffs

Margolis Edelstein

defendants

Yellow Freight Corporation

nature of claim: 790/over alleged employment law breaches