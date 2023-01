Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Usery & Associates on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Travelers and the Automobile Insurance Co. of Hartford to California Central District Court. The suit, concerning water damage claims, was filed by Scheidemantle Law Group on behalf of GKJ Properties and Kevin J. Moore. The case is 2:23-cv-00343, Moore et al v. Travelers Property Casualty Company of America et al.

Insurance

January 17, 2023, 7:42 PM