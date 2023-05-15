Who Got The Work

Karen Butler Reisinger and James D. Ellman of Scopelitis, Garvin, Light, Hanson & Feary have stepped in as defense counsel to MCBC Medical Delivery Services LLC in a pending collective employment action. The complaint was filed March 31 in Texas Northern District Court by Hermann Law and Lichten & Liss-Riordan on behalf of individuals employed by the defendant as delivery drivers who contend that they were misclassified as independent contractors and not paid for overtime hours worked. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Barbara M.G. Lynn, is 3:23-cv-00696, Moore et al v. Mcbc Medical Delivery Services LLC.

Business Services

May 15, 2023, 8:12 AM

