Who Got The Work

Amir Nassihi of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Honda Motor, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer, in a pending consumer class action. The case was filed Sept. 29 in California Northern District Court by Capstone Law on behalf of owners and lessees of Honda vehicles with a defective 9-speed automatic transmission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:23-cv-05011, Moore et al v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. et al.

Automotive

November 13, 2023, 7:23 AM

Plaintiffs

Anita Moore

Chuen Yong

Kevin Moore

Tony Boatwright

Plaintiffs

Capstone Lawyers, Apc

Capstone Law Apc

Capstone Law, Apc

defendants

American Honda Motor Co., Inc.

Honda Motor Company Ltd.

defendant counsels

Shook, Hardy & Bacon

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct