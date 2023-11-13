Amir Nassihi of Shook, Hardy & Bacon has entered an appearance for Honda Motor, the Japanese vehicle manufacturer, in a pending consumer class action. The case was filed Sept. 29 in California Northern District Court by Capstone Law on behalf of owners and lessees of Honda vehicles with a defective 9-speed automatic transmission. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Beth Labson Freeman, is 5:23-cv-05011, Moore et al v. American Honda Motor Co., Inc. et al.
Automotive
November 13, 2023, 7:23 AM