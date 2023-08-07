Who Got The Work

Thomas G. Pasternak and Kamber S. Burke of Akerman have entered appearances for online training company Patrick A. Barbour, doing business as Millionaire Recruiter Club, staffing firm SearchNow and other defendants in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The suit, filed June 21 in Illinois Northern District Court by the Law Office of Timothy J. Klien and Myers Longhofer LLC on behalf of Moore Essentials Corp., accuses the defendants of stealing educational courses from the plaintiff's website without permission or authorization and in violation of an agreement. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Harry D. Leinenweber, is 1:23-cv-03924, Moore Essentials Corp. v. Barbour et al.

Business Services

August 07, 2023, 7:46 AM

