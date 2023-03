Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AIG subsidiary Western World Insurance to Florida Southern District Court. The complaint, for disputed property damage claims resulting from Hurricane Irma, was filed by Cardenas, Singer & Associates on behalf of Keisha Douglas-Moore and Moore Care ALF LLC. The case is 9:23-cv-80511, Moore Care Alf, LLC. et al v. Western World Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 31, 2023, 5:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Keisha Douglas-Moore

Moore Care Alf, LLC.

defendants

Western World Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Butler Weihmuller Katz Craig

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute