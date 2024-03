News From Law.com

Despite banking and finance being its largest practice, Moore & Van Allen relied on counter-cyclical work to help drive revenue and profit increases last year, reversing some of its profit losses from 2022. The Am Law 200 firm also saw increased revenue in its intellectual property practice and its commercial real estate practice, said chairman and managing partner Tom Mitchell.

March 25, 2024, 6:52 PM

