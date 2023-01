Who Got The Work

Jeffrey A. Fritz of Fisher & Phillips has entered an appearance for Fresenius, a German pharmaceutical company, and Fresenius Health Partners Inc. in a pending class action over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The suit was filed Dec. 1 in Massachusetts District Court by Gordon Law Group and Anderson Alexander PLLC. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley, is 1:22-cv-12037, Mooney v. Fresenius Medical Care Holdings, Inc. et al.

Biotech & Pharmaceuticals

January 16, 2023, 4:22 AM