Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Cozen O'Connor on Monday removed a hurricane-related insurance lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance, a Chubb company, to Florida Northern District Court. The suit, for damage claims stemming from Hurricane Michael, was filed by Ross Legal Group on behalf of Moondrifter Condominium Owners. The case is 5:22-cv-00191, Moondrifter Owners Association, Inc. v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

September 12, 2022, 3:18 PM