New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Power generator manufacturer Generac Holdings was hit with a consumer class action on Friday in California Northern District Court. The suit, brought by Kershaw Talley Barlow, is part of a string of cases alleging that defective SnapRS units in the defendant's generators repeatedly turn on and off, causing systems to overheat, bubble, burn or explode. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-09183, Moon v. Generac Power Systems Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

December 30, 2022, 2:04 PM