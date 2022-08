New Suit - Employment

First American Financial was slapped with an employment discrimination lawsuit on Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by the Spielberger Law Group on behalf of Taekyung Moon, who was allegedly terminated after requesting leave due to an upcoming foster care placement at her home. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04660, Moon v. First American Title.

Banking & Financial Services

August 31, 2022, 4:23 PM