Who Got The Work

Marc S. Reiner of Hand Baldachin & Associates and James D. Kilroy of Snell & Wilmer have entered appearances for MW Denver LLC and Meow Wolf Inc. in a pending breach-of-contract lawsuit. The case, filed July 19 in Colorado District Court by Jeffrey A. Land & Associates on behalf of Monzu LLC, contends that the defendants failed and refused to pay for and order cheese crackers in accordance with an executed purchase order contract. The case, assigned to U.S. Magistrate Judge Susan Prose, is 1:23-cv-01828, Monzu, LLC v. Meow Wolf, Inc. et al.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

September 04, 2023, 9:58 AM

Plaintiffs

Monzu, LLC

Plaintiffs

Jeffrey A. Land & Associates

defendants

Meow Wolf, Inc.

MW Denver, LLC

defendant counsels

Hand Baldachin & Associates LLP

Snell & Wilmer

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract