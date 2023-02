New Suit - Contract

Ballard Spahr filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court on behalf of Monument Heath. The suit accuses Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center PC of failing to pay over $98,000 for rendered medical practice management services. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00595, Monument Heath, LLC v. Polaris Spine & Neurosurgery Center, P.C.

Health Care

February 10, 2023, 5:32 AM