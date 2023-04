New Suit - Contract

Monument Air Works filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against ONEflight International and ONEflight Jets on Wednesday in Colorado District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid invoices for chartered flight services, was filed by Parsons Behle & Latimer. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01058, Monument Air Works LLC v. ONEflight International Inc. et al.

Transportation & Logistics

April 26, 2023, 8:12 PM

Plaintiffs

Monument Air Works, LLC

Plaintiffs

Parsons Behle & Latimer

defendants

Oneflight International, Inc.

Oneflight Jets, Inc.

nature of claim: 150/alleging breach of contract