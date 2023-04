New Suit - Contract

Bond, Schoeneck & King filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit on Wednesday in New York Northern District Court against Halls Boat, a boat restoration service. The complaint was filed on behalf of Harold T. Monty, who alleges that the defendant misrepresented its expertise and did not properly inspect the boat in order to work on it. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-00507, Monty v. Halls Boat, LLC.

Transportation & Logistics

April 26, 2023, 3:56 PM

Plaintiffs

Harold T. Monty

Plaintiffs

Bond, Schoeneck & King

defendants

Halls Boat, LLC

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract