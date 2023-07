Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a foreclosure lawsuit against BSI Financial Services and Greenbox Loan to Massachusetts District Court. The suit was filed pro se by Marcelino Montrond. The case is 1:23-cv-11494, Montrond v. Greenbox Loans, Inc., et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 03, 2023, 12:58 PM

Plaintiffs

Marcelino Montrond

defendants

Bsi Financial Services

Greenbox Loan, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 220/over a foreclosure action