New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Activision Blizzard, the publisher of video games such as 'World of Warcraft' and 'Call of Duty,' and its subsidiary King.com Ltd. were slapped with a consumer class action Tuesday in Virginia Eastern District Court over the company's Candy Crush All Stars 2023 gaming contest. The complaint, brought by Roth Jackson Gibbons Condlin and Jaszczuk PC, contends that Activision failed to properly inform players of certain advantages and disadvantages of entering the contest, thus allowing for an unfair competition atmosphere. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00314, Montoya v. King.com Limited et al.

Real Estate

May 10, 2023, 6:48 AM

Plaintiffs

Sorina Montoya

Plaintiffs

Roth Jackson Gibbons Condlin PLC

defendants

Activision Blizzard Inc.

King.com Limited

King Digital Entertainment PLC

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct