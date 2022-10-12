Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at YLAW PC on Tuesday removed a civil rights lawsuit against The GEO Group, a real estate investment trust that invests in private prisons and mental health facilities, to New Mexico District Court. The suit was filed by Lakins Law Firm on behalf of two inmates housed at the Guadalupe County Correctional Facility, who contend that they were subjected to excessive force and injured when performing duties within the housing unit. The case is 1:22-cv-00758, Montoya et al v. The GEO Group, Inc.

Real Estate

October 12, 2022, 5:45 AM