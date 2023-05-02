Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Wilson Elser on Tuesday removed a wrongful death lawsuit against MTC Corrections to Texas Southern District Court. The suit was filed by the Law Office of Robert Guerra on behalf of the Estate of Ramon Montoya, who allegedly died from COVID-19 while incarcerated at the defendant's Willacy County Regional Detention Center. According to the complaint, the detention center refused to vaccinate Montoya or treat him with monoclonal antibodies. The case is 1:23-cv-00068, Montoya et al. v. MTC Corrections Holding LLC et al.

Texas

May 02, 2023, 4:19 PM

Plaintiffs

Alicia Montoya

Ramon Montoya, Deceased

defendants

MTC Corrections Holding, LLC

MTC Corrections, LP

MTC Medical, LLC

defendant counsels

Wilson Elser

nature of claim: 360/for personal injury claims