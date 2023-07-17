Who Got The Work

Andrew D. Ringel and Katherine N. Hoffman of Hall & Evans have entered appearances for the City of Boulder, Colorado in a pending lawsuit over alleged violations of the ADA. The complaint, filed June 1 in Colorado District Court by Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition Legal Program on behalf of Joslynn Montoya, seeks a court order compelling the defendant to comply with the ADA and utilize an American Sign Language (ASL) interpreter when requested by an individual. According to the suit, Montoya, who is deaf, claims that her two children were taken from her custody while she was leaving a domestic abuse shelter due to the police department's 'ineffective communication' with her and failure to provide an ASL interpreter when she requested one. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge S. Kato Crews, is 1:23-cv-01394, Montoya et al v. City of Boulder.

