Who Got The Work

Hyundai Motor, the South Korean carmaker, has retained attorneys Soheyl Tahsildoost and Mehgan Gallagher of the Theta Law Firm to defend a pending breach-of-warranty lawsuit. The case, for claims under the Song-Beverly Consumer Act, was filed July 26 in California Southern District Court by McMillan Law Group on behalf of the purchaser of a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe vehicle. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Linda Lopez, is 3:23-cv-01355, Montijo Lopez v. Hyundai Motor America.

Automotive

September 11, 2023, 7:37 AM

Plaintiffs

Marylin Montijo Lopez

Mcmillan Law Group

defendants

Hyundai Motor America

defendant counsels

Theta Law Firm, LLP

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract