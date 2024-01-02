Who Got The Work

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath partners Susan E. Egeland and Sara E. Inman have stepped in to defend Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Co. in a pending insurance coverage lawsuit. The complaint, over a disputed property damage claim arising from a wind and hail storm, was filed Nov. 16 in Texas Northern District Court by Daly & Black on behalf of Zackery Montiel. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Matthew J. Kacsmaryk, is 2:23-cv-00186, Montiel v. Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company.

Insurance

January 02, 2024, 8:31 AM

Plaintiffs

Zackery Montiel

Plaintiffs

Daly & Black PC

defendants

Allstate Vehicle and Property Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Faegre Drinker Biddle & Reath

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute